New details released in disappearance of Blake Deven, relative London Deven in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) released new information during a press conference Friday about the ongoing search for a missing teenager and one of his relatives who may also be missing.

The news comes one day after police announced they are searching for London Deven, now 27, who was last seen in 2019 in Fayetteville, amid a search for Blake Julian Trenton Deven, now 17, who was last seen in 2022, FPD said.

FPD Chief Kemberle Braden said Detectives in the FBI's evidence response team searched a home in Fayetteville where the Deven family used to live after moving to the area in 2015.

He said Blake was last seen at a Walmart on Ramsey Street, and detectives are trying to piece together a timeline for both Blake and London's disappearances.

"We're taking information that we are seeing from all different sources, and we are trying to put a factual timeline together," Braden said. "That's why we're asking for the public's help. Anybody that may have information over the past several years."

Police said they were able to "independently confirm" that London hasn't been seen since, and that the most recent photo of her was from around 2007 when she would have been about 12 years old.

Though Blake Deven hasn't been seen in two years, police only recently learned about his disappearance while speaking to his family about a separate investigation. In addition, the latest picture of him is from 2012 when he would've been around 5 years old.

Police shared a photo of taken Blake in 2012 (Left) and an age-progressed photo (Right) showing what he may look like today at age 17.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the search for Blake. On Thursday, the FBI added a poster of Blake to its missing person's site.

ABC11 obtained court documents showing that Blake and London were adopted by a woman named Avantae Emerald Deven in 2013 and 2011 respectively.

Detectives and Special Agents have several leads and have conducted interviews in the case.

On March 27, FPD's Homicide Unit, and the FBI searched three locations in Fayetteville as part of the expanding investigation to find Blake.

Investigators say the Fayetteville Blake Deven hasn't been seen since 2022 and his family just recently notified them about his disappearance.

Anyone with information to locate Blake Deven or London Deven should contact the FBI at (800) CALL FBI or the Fayetteville Police Department tipline at (910) 578-2697.

