Classes resume at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School after deadly stabbing

Students and faculty return to Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School on Thursday, two days after deadly stabbing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students and faculty return to Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School on Thursday, two days after the death of one of two students who were stabbed.

A 14-year-old is accused of stabbing the students during a fight Monday morning. Both students were taken to the hospital where 15-year-old Delvin Ferrell later died, his mother confirmed to ABC11. The other student survived and has since been released from the hospital.

Classes were canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wake County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor called the violence unacceptable and vowed to review the school district's policies and processes. Monday's deadly stabbing was discussed during a school board meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Parents expressed outrage and concern for their children who attend the high school and the traumatic event they witnessed.

WCPSS said it would have counselors on hand for students and staff.

Wednesday night Delvin Ferrell's family and friends held a balloon release in his honor. Ferrell's family was joined by the 16-year-old student who was also stabbed but is expected to recover. There were a lot of tears, especially from the young people who showed up with their red and black balloons.

Dexter Ferrell, Delvin's grieving father, spoke with ABC11 about the devastating loss of his child,

"I'm feeling disbelief. Just devastated really to lose a child at 15 years old is unimaginable, you know?" Ferrell said. "I can't imagine losing my son at 15 years old. I sent him to school thinking school is a safer place. I'm sending him to school thinking he will return back home, and unfortunately, he didn't."

Ferrell disagreed with the decision to resume classes on Thursday.

"They should just close for the rest of the week," he said. "You know, I'm saying give people time to grieve and give them time to get everything in place. And just start with a fresh start on Monday.

