Lanes close after tractor trailer crashes n I-85 northbound near Oxford

GRANVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tractor trailer crashed and flipped onto its side Friday morning along I-85 northbound.

It happened near the Granville-Vance County line just north of US Highway 158 in Oxford.

Our ABC11 breaking news crew said a fire erupted, sending smoke billowing into the sky.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.