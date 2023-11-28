School board addresses SE Raleigh stabbing; classes again canceled

"The level of grief, heartache, and pain that we are all experiencing is something that is going to take time to mend and come to terms with."

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- In what was supposed to be a safety and security committee meeting to discuss a proposed clear bag policy at district-sponsored events, Wake County Public School System board members instead decided to postpone the issue to a later date.

"The level of grief, heartache, and pain that we are all experiencing is something that is going to take time to mend and come to terms with," said District 4 board member Tara Waters.

Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School, where two students were stabbed, one fatally on Monday, is part of Waters' constituency.

"But the work that we're going to do today and moving forward will help us to come to a place where we can ensure the safety of our students and bring healing and hope to our communities. So, thank you," Waters said.

School officials announced that classes would be canceled at the school Wednesday, a second consecutive day without classes.

Know that we are being thoughtful and intentional and working closely with our Student Support Services team and the district's Crisis Response team to ensure we have the appropriate resources and processes in place to help our students and staff as we navigate this challenging time together," the school said in a statement.

The school also said that it will offer an optional grab-and-go hot lunch meal for Southeast Raleigh HS students. Students who would like lunch should come to the bus loop off of Creech Road and come to the cafeteria doors between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

ALSO SEE: Raleigh high school student killed in stabbing identified by family

Board chair Lindsay Mahaffey led the meeting with a brief moment of silence before making a motion to move the school and safety conversation behind closed doors.

Mahaffey was asked why the conversation could not be held publicly.

"We also can't give away the keys to the castle and let folks know what we're doing because we do have to have some things be more confidential so that our children are safe," Mahaffey responded. "It's an issue we deal with in many ways. Some open in public and some in private."

Monday's fatal stabbing comes within the first 100 days of Dr. Robert Taylor's tenure as the new WCPSS superintendent. As recently as Monday, Taylor said safety and security remain among his top priorities.

"As a parent myself, I understand the feeling. And knowing there are things that I want to know that my children are safe. Every parent, every mother, every grandparent, every family member wants that assurance," echoed Mahaffey.

When asked about the potential of metal detectors on WCPSS school campuses, Mahaffey neither confirmed nor denied that being a possibility.

"We are going to always evaluate what our security issues are. And that's what this upcoming meeting is going to be about. What are we looking at security-wise," she said.

The committee will take up the proposed clear bag policy at a later date.