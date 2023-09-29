Dr. Robert P. Taylor spent two years as a deputy state superintendent for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

Wake County schools new superintendent sworn in today

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The new superintendent of Wake County Public School System will be sworn in today.

He's native to Mississippi, but he brings several decades of school system experience and has deep ties to the area.

Dr. Robert P. Taylor spent two years as a deputy state superintendent for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

He worked at Cumberland County Schools as a middle-school teacher, assistant principal and principal.

Dr. Taylor received a master's degree in school administration and a doctorate in educational leadership from Fayetteville State University.

He'll now be tasked with handling the challenges of North Carolina's largest school district including crowded classrooms and teacher and bus driver shortages.

Under his new 4 year contract he will get a salary of $327,000.