Family holds balloon release in honor of 15-year-old stabbing victim

The father of 15-year-old Delvin Ferrell said the loss of a child is "unimaginable" and school violence is "unacceptable."

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of the school stabbing victims gathered Wednesday night at Heritage Park for a balloon release to honor the life of Delvin Ferrell, who died after being stabbed at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School on Monday.

In an emotional evening, Ferrell's family was joined by that of a 16-year-old student who was also stabbed but is expected to recover.

That support was needed more than ever.

There were a lot of tears, especially from the young people who showed up with their red and black balloons.

Dexter Ferrell, Delvin's grieving father, spoke with ABC11 about the devastating loss of his child

"I'm feeling disbelief. Just devastated really to lose a child at 15 years old is unimaginable, you know?" Ferrell said. "I can't imagine losing my son at 15 years old. I sent him to school thinking school is a safer place. I'm sending him to school thinking he will return back home, and unfortunately, he didn't."

A 14-year-old has been charged with murder in the case.

"I'm saying the school violence is unacceptable. Unacceptable in my eyes," Ferrell said. "15-year-old lost his life. He hadn't even started live yet."

The school announced that classes will resume Thursday. Ferrell disagreed with that decision.

"They should just close for the rest of the week," he said. "You know, I'm saying give people time to grieve and give them time to get everything in place. And just start with a fresh start Monday.

