Gun found in student's backpack after security system detects weapon at Rocky Mount High

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A student was removed from Rocky Mount High School Wednesday morning after a gun was found in a backpack.

According to Nash County Public Schools (NCPS), the incident happened just before 7:00 a.m. The school's Evolv's security system alerted staff to a possible weapon.

School officials said the student was isolated to a different area and after further inspection, a gun was found in the person's backpack. The School Resource Officer (SRO) was called and the student was removed from the school.

NCPS is working with the Rocky Mount Police Department for further investigation.

The school released this statement about the incident: Safety remains our top priority at NCPS. The student involved will face disciplinary measures following NCPS' code of conduct. We urge all students to "See something, Say something" and report concerns to a teacher or trusted adult. We are committed to keeping our community informed as the investigation continues. We would like to thank the Rocky Mount Police Department for their swift actions during this incident.