Mom of Durham teen who died after being shot shares anguish: 'Justice for my son'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Maria Ramirez tearfully remembered her only son, 17-year-old Ricardo Meza-Ramirez, who died in a shooting in Durham on Sunday.

"Very happy and very enjoying, outgoing," Ramirez said. "He liked to play soccer a lot."

The late Cary High School student walked into a hospital injured early Sunday morning after a shooting in the 3500 block of Tricenter Boulevard, according to Durham Police. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and John Carvajal Campos, 22, was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Campos was held on a $10,000 secured bond but was released Sunday after posting bond.

Friends who knew the two parties said they were longtime friends and heard the shooting was an accident. However, Ramirez said she wants justice for her son.

"She doesn't want to be just sitting there," a family friend translated from Spanish to English.

As of Tuesday, nearly $2,000 was raised in Gofundme to help Ricardo's family out with the funeral.

"She said she wants to see him again," the family friend said. "Running, excited, how he was every day."

