Durham police issue warning of armed robberies targeting Hispanics

Durham Police say there have been seven armed robberies in a three-week period, Community advocates say more could have gone unreported.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are issuing a warning to the public after a recent spike in armed robberies targeting Hispanics. Business owners have reported being robbed in the parking lot of their businesses or followed home by suspects.

Although police told ABC11 there have been seven armed robberies in a three-week period, community advocates said they believe there could be more victims. Some people are likely not reporting the crime because of their immigration status. Advocates say more is needed from the police department.

"They are doing a great job, but I think at this point we need more people who speak Spanish. People who can support us so our community can ask for support that way" said Bereniece Malago with El Centro Hispano.

According to police, some arrests have been made, but that doesn't ease the concerns of those living and working in the Lakewood community.

"I come to the office two or sometimes three times a week. I sometimes feel a little worried to come to the parking lot to my car because I need to leave," said Mary Hondermann, who works for El Futuro.

Police warn that these attacks could continue. They said they believe it's important to be on high alert by parking in well-lit areas and paying attention to your surroundings.

