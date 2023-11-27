Juvenile dies after being shot and walking into Durham hospital for treatment: DPD

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Durham say a juvenile died after being shot and walking into a hospital for treatment.

According to the Durham Police Department (DPD), Sunday around 1:56 a.m. officers were dispatched to a hospital on a gunshot wound patient. After arriving at the hospital, they were informed that a young male walked into the hospital after being shot.

DPD said in a news release, the person later died from the gunshot injury.

During their investigation, officers arrested and charged 22-year-old John C. Campos in connection to the case. Campos has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

He was booked into the Durham County Jail under a $10,000 secure bond.

Police are still investigating the incident. Due to the child's age, police haven't released the person's identity.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Investigator J. Berkstresser at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29538 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for anonymous information leading to arrests in felony cases.

