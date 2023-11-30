Student found with loaded gun at Riverside High School in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Sheriff's Office is investigating after a student was found with a gun in a bathroom at Riverside High School, Durham Public Schools said.

According to DPS, someone said a student was found vaping in a bathroom at the high school. When the student was searched, officials found a loaded gun. The weapon was then confiscated.

The sheriff's office said a juvenile petition will be served on the student.

"Weapons are disallowed on school grounds ... We are grateful for our continued partnership with our law enforcement partners to maintain a safe learning environment for our students and staff," a DPS representative said in a statement.

There did not appear to have been a threat to the campus or any individual, the sheriff's office said.

The incident is the latest of several similar cases on high school campuses across the state,

On Thursday, a Rocky Mount High School was charged a day after a loaded gun was found inside his backpack.

In Carrboro, a student was charged in connection to an emailed bomb threat that led to the evacuation and early dismissal of the high school.

And on Monday, Raleigh was shocked by a fight and deadly stabbing that took the life of a 15-year-old student at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School.