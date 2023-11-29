Carrboro High dismisses early amid ongoing police investigation after emailed threat

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students were released early from Carrboro High School Wednesday morning amid an ongoing investigation after a bomb threat.

According to the school, the threat was made via email after 10:00 a.m. Students and staff were safely evacuated to the athletic fields while police investigated.

Just before 11 a.m., the school notified parents that the classes at Carrboro High would be canceled for the rest of the day.

Parents were asked to pick up their children at CHS athletic fields.

The school was given an all-clear after 1:30 p.m. and police said no credible threat was found.

Students who drove to school were allowed to get their cars to leave campus for the day.

All afterschool activities at Carrboro High School may still take place, however, students should look out for additional updates from their activity leader, or coach.

Dismissal of Culbreth students will take place normally. Afterschool activities at Culbreth will take place normally.

Carrboro High will operate on its usual schedule for Thursday.

Carrboro Police is sitll investigating.