Lumberton High School student suspended after gun, drugs found on school campus

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lumberton High School student was suspended for one year after school staffers found a handgun and drugs in his vehicle Thursday.

The 17-year-old, whose name is not being released because of his age, was suspended after the gun, marijuana, and scales were found in his car.

The search was done after a teacher reported to administrators that the student had an odor of marijuana.

School officials conducted the search and notified law enforcement of the discovery.

"The Public Schools of Robeson County is committed to ensuring safe learning environments on our campuses across the district," said PSRC Chief Communications Officer Jessica Sealey. "We continue to encourage students and staff members to speak up if they have any information concerning weapons or safety issues on our campuses."

No one was injured and the gun was never inside the building, officials said.

The incident is the latest of several similar cases on campuses across the area,

On Thursday, a Rocky Mount High School was charged a day after a loaded gun was found inside his backpack.

In Carrboro, a student was charged in connection to an emailed bomb threat that led to the evacuation and early dismissal of the high school.

And on Monday, Raleigh was shocked by a fight and deadly stabbing that took the life of a 15-year-old student at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School.