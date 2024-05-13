Triangle Go Red For Women event held in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This year is the 20th anniversary of the Go Red for Women campaign and members of the Triangle chapter of the American Heart Association got together to celebrate the past year of fundraising and community outreach.

The event was held at the Raleigh Convention Center and was all about celebrating volunteers and donors for raising awareness about women's heart health.

"There's a lack of understanding and representation about women's health in general and the only way that we're going to change that is by getting involved with organizations like the American Heart Association and taking the opportunity to get involved in research. Learn more about your own numbers, learn about your own health, and how to make improvements in your health," said Joy Clark who is the chairperson of Triangle Go Red for Women.

"As women a lot of us are the caregivers of our homes, so it's very important that we are taking care of ourselves. We're going for these annual physicals, and we're being mindful that what we're doing to make sure that we're living a heart healthy lifestyle," said Tiffany Gholston who is with the Triangle American Heart Association.

ABC11's Kweilyn Murphy served as the emcee of the event that included a fashion show of heart disease survivors and their loved ones.