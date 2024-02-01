WATCH LIVE

National Go Red for Women

ABC 11 Together highlights good deeds, community needs and how our viewers can help

Thursday, February 1, 2024 7:00PM
Go Red for Women
February is American Heart Month and communities across the country will light up in red on Friday for National Wear Red Day.
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- February is American Heart Month and communities across the country will light up in red on Friday for National Wear Red Day.

Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, causing one in three deaths each year.

Many women may be living with heart disease and may not know it. That's why it's important to know some key numbers including your blood pressure, body mass index, and cholesterol.

