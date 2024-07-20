Scattered showers and storms possible Saturday across central NC

Afternoon and evening storms could turn severe because of damaging winds on Saturday.

Heavy rain could cause flooding locally, according to ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart, especially in areas that have seen recent heavy rain.

Temperatures could reach the high 80s.

This follows scattered storms and showers moving across central North Carolina on Friday. Some areas saw between 1 to 3.5 inches of rain.

Rainfall totals reached a quarter of an inch across the viewing area.

Looking Ahead

Sunday and Monday look to be warmer and humid. Temperatures will reach the high 80s.

Rain is expected every day this week.