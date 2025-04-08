Mixed feelings as Heritage Square plans goes before commission: 'Don't want history erased'

Chicago-based developer Sterling Bay bought the property in 2022. It has plans for an18 18-story, mixed-use life sciences research hub with residential and retail space. It's something the company said would create economic opportunities for people in this area.

Chicago-based developer Sterling Bay bought the property in 2022. It has plans for an18 18-story, mixed-use life sciences research hub with residential and retail space. It's something the company said would create economic opportunities for people in this area.

Chicago-based developer Sterling Bay bought the property in 2022. It has plans for an18 18-story, mixed-use life sciences research hub with residential and retail space. It's something the company said would create economic opportunities for people in this area.

Chicago-based developer Sterling Bay bought the property in 2022. It has plans for an18 18-story, mixed-use life sciences research hub with residential and retail space. It's something the company said would create economic opportunities for people in this area.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Anita Neville is proud of the legacy her father created in the historic Hayti community. It was once a Black economic engine moving full steam ahead with tons of thriving businesses within steps of North Carolina Central University.

It was also home to many prominent African American leaders. Her father owned Turner Beauty and Barber Supply.

"It was a retail wholesale beauty and barber supply business. My father serviced beauty, barber shops and drugstores," said Anita Neville.

His dream of prosperity died along with many other business owners because of Urban Renewal and the construction of the Durham Freeway. Businesses closed their doors and people who lived to see the devastation say Hayti never recovered.

Chicago-based developer Sterling Bay bought the property in 2022. It has plans for an 18-story, mixed-use life sciences research hub with residential and retail space. It's something the company said would create economic opportunities to residents.

"No, we don't want that in the neighborhood," said Hayti resident Angel Isat Dozier.

SEE ALSO | Hurt from the past and hope for the future in historic Hayti area after Durham OKs $1.7M grant

Heritage Square is situated in a community that is considered a food desert. People in the neighborhood would like to see Sterling Bay address the needs with this development.

"I would like to see a grocery store like a full grocery store with all kinds of ethnic products in there," she said.

Sterling Bay said it's been proactive in its community outreach efforts and incorporated specific feedback from the Hayti community.

Some Hayti residents are clear that they aren't against development because it's something desperately needed. They just don't want the property rezoned because they believe it would give the developer the ability to build a much taller building .

Their vision is to preserve Hayti's legacy.

"We do not want the heritage and the strength of the Hayti community dismissed," said Neville. "We would like to see restoration of the community and cultural connections that make Hayti, Hayti."