Man shot, killed after pointing gun at authorities at NC hospital, sheriff's office says

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Man was shot and killed by authorities Tuesday morning at a North Carolina hospital, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and police responded to a report of a man with a gun at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center around 1:10 a.m. The hospital is located on North Road Street in Elizabeth City.

Upon arrival, the man pointed a gun at law enforcement in the ER triage room, prompting three deputies to open fire. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities confirmed.

Before deputies arrived, a security guard attempted to subdue the man, who had pointed a gun at several ER workers. The guard was injured and treated at the hospital.

The deputies involved in the shooting are on administrative leave, per standard protocol.

The North Carolina Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.