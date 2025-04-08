Goldsboro police release bodycam footage of violent arrest in January

Officers responded to a report of someone trespassing and threatening employees at the Grand at Day Point Apartments.

Officers responded to a report of someone trespassing and threatening employees at the Grand at Day Point Apartments.

Officers responded to a report of someone trespassing and threatening employees at the Grand at Day Point Apartments.

Officers responded to a report of someone trespassing and threatening employees at the Grand at Day Point Apartments.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro police released new bodycam video of a violent arrest amid claims of excessive force.

The incident happened in January 2025.

Officers responded to a report of someone trespassing and threatening employees at the Grand at Day Point Apartments. Upon arrival, they saw Talek Carter, 27, and asked him to leave the property.

Body cam video showed Carter walking away, but when he refused to give police his name, officers ended up tackling him.

Moments later, Carter refused to get into the car, and officers performed another take down.

An internal affairs investigation showed use of force during the incident was justified. However, Goldsboro Police Department says the investigation did reveal violations related to professional presence and communication.

Because of this, four officers received disciplinary action.

Carter faces several charges including second-degree trespassing, assault on a law enforcement officer and carrying a concealed weapon.