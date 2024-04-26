Green Hope alum Blake Watson awaits his NFL Draft moment

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Blake Watson's trek to becoming one of the most explosive running backs in the 2024 NFL Draft was an uncommon one.

Upon graduating from Green Hope High School in 2018, Watson was a two-star prospect according to Rivals.com.

"Went to all the camps around here, had small interest, but never any offers," said Watson.

Blake would receive scholarship offers from two schools -- Old Dominion and Elon. Wanting to fulfill his dream of playing Division I FBS football, Watson chose to join the Monarchs.

After redshirting his first year, Blake would hit the ground running in Norfolk, registering back-to-back 1,000 scrimmage-yard seasons in his second and third seasons. Accomplishing much of what he came for in Virginia, Watson elected for a change of scenery to challenge himself on another level.

"I was just ready to do something new. Step up in competition and show people that I could do it at a higher level," Watson said.

He chose Memphis as his destination.

Watson had a breakout year in his final collegiate season at Memphis, posting more than 1,500 yards along with 17 touchdowns.

Watson flashed greatness at his pro day in March, including registering a 4.39 40-yard dash. His college production along with his pro-day numbers immediately made him jump off the page to NFL scouts.

Fast forward to draft weekend -- according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., Watson is one of the most underrated running backs in this year's field.

Blake will be with family (Dad Carlton, Mom Alexis, and brother Brad) while waiting to hear his name this weekend.