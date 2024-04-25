Top area prospects to watch for during the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m. and can be seen on ABC11.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least a couple of NFL prospects from Triangle schools expect to hear their names called Thursday night during the first round of the NFL Draft.

Plenty more will be taken Friday or Saturday somewhere in the second through seventh rounds.

Others will go undrafted but sign free-agent deals with teams in hopes of making a practice squad or even an active roster.

Here are a few of the players from area schools to watch as the NFL Draft gets underway.

UNC quarterback Drake Maye has deep family ties to the Chapel Hill campus, where his father Mark played quarterback and his brothers Luke and Beau both played basketball.

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

Opinions differ on where Maye ranks among the top college signal-callers, but there's no debating that he's one of the few elite QB talents in the draft. At 6-4, 223 pounds, Maye has great size but can make plays with his arm or feet.

in Maye's first season (2022) as a starter at UNC, he threw for 4,321 yards with 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions. With several key receivers gone to the NFL in his second season, his numbers took a dip as he passed for 24 TDs with nine interceptions.

Still, as ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper describes Maye, "He looks the part of a big-time NFL signal-caller. He can make every throw with ease. He's accurate on the move and can pick up first downs with his legs. Maye varies his pass speeds really well -- he knows when to take a little off to make it easier for his receivers. He has outstanding touch on vertical throws."

Maye is projected to go as high as No. 2 to the Washington Commanders or No. 3 overall to the spot held by the New England Patriots. It would be a shocker if he fell lower than fifth overall Thursday night.

Graham Barton of Duke Chris Seward

Graham Barton, OL, Duke

In a class deep in offensive lineman, Barton stands out as one of a handful expected to go in the first round.

Most analysts project Barton as a center in the NFL, and at Duke, the 6-5, 313-pound Barton played a few games at that position though mostly played left tackle. He made 39 starts for the Blue Devils.

Kiper says of Barton: "Extremely coachable and technically sound, and he has excellent natural ability. He plays an aggressive style of football. He is equally adept at both pass protection and moving defenders off the line of scrimmage in the run game. The NFL will love Barton's game-to-game consistency, starting experience and versatility."

Barton is expected to be chosen in the 20s on Thursday and be an instant starter.

NC State linebacker Payton Wilson Ben McKeown

Payton Wilson, ILB, NC State

No one is denying Wilson's talent. The 6-4, 233-pound linebacker dazzled with his speed and athleticism at the NFL combine where he ran a 4.43 40-yard dash. He's shown incredible instincts and always seems to be around the ball.

The Hillsborough native won the Chuck Bednarik Award in 2023, given to the college football defensive player of the year, and also won the Dick Butkus Award as the nation's best college linebacker.

Wilson has first-round attributes but most analysts project him to go in the second or even third round mostly because of his injury history and because he's an older draft entry at 24 years old.

NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks says Wilson reminds him of former Carolina Panthers great Luke Kuechly. The ACC Defensive Player of the Year will surely make his presence felt no matter where he is drafted.

