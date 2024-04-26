Man, woman injured in shooting on Haywood Street in Raleigh

WATCH LIVE

Friday, April 26, 2024 1:26AM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man and woman were injured in a shooting Thursday evening.

The shooting happened on Haywood Street and Hay Lane at 7:15 p.m. The Raliegh Police Department said a man and a woman were both taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Police said the woman is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and the man is being treated for serious injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org and click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.

