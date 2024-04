Durham police officer seriously injured in crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham police officer was seriously injured in a crash Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and South Alston Avenue just after 5 p.m. The Durham Police Department said the officer was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

