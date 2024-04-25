Durham driver crashes after being shot at apartment complex, dies at scene

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver died Thursday afternoon after he was shot and crashed into two parked cars, Durham Police said.

The shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Rose Garden Lane at the Lenox at Patterson Place apartments.

The Durham Police Department said officers found the man with a gunshot wound inside his car. No one was in the parked cars. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told ABC11 that they heard people arguing before hearing gunshots.

Police continue to conduct an active investigation at the scene. An ABC11 breaking news crew is working to gather more information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Investigator A. Bongarten at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

