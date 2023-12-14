Congressman Wiley Nickel will not run for re-election in 2024, eyeing run for Senate

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Congressman Wiley Nickel has announced he will not run for re-election in his district after the state maps were recently changed.

Nickel told ABC11 that he instead plans to run for U.S. Senate when the time comes.

Currently Nickel represents the 13th district in North Carolina. That district was reshaped by the General Assembly, where Republicans admittedly wielded their majority to give themselves a massive voting advantage in a regularly purple state.

Political analysts believe the new maps will give Republicans an advantage in 10 or 11 of the state's 14 districts, a marked shift from the current 7-7 split.

Nickel defeated Bo Hines in the 2022 race. The upset was seen as a key win for Democrats as they fought to keep control of the U.S. House of Representatives, a fight the Democrats ultimately lost.

If he ultimately does run for U.S. Senate, the next election would be against Senator Thom Tillis in the 2026 election.