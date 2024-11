Pedestrian hit, killed in Cumberland County

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed while walking on Parkton Road in Cumberland County.

The crash happened Sunday night in the 5400 block of Parkton Road in Hope Mills.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said two pedestrians were walking in the area when one person was hit by a Chevrolet pickup truck.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the pedestrians were related.

No other details have been released.