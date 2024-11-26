Fort Liberty soldiers gather for annual Thanksgiving lunch: 'It just brings everyone together'

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thanksgiving came a little early for soldiers in the Sandhills.

Pv2 Jaden Hardimon said he won't be able to go home to St. Louis for at least a week to see his relatives. However, he said breaking bread with his fellow Airborne soldiers still feels like Thanksgiving with family.

"We see each other every day. I've eaten with them every day, we get deployed together, we do everything together. So, they're like brothers..." Hardimon said.

"If I ever need somebody I know, I can count on the men to, you know, be there in a time of need for sure," said Spc. Martin Robles, "times like this when you need your family, but you can't really get to them."

Fort Liberty pulled out all the stops for the lunch menu.

"There's a bunch of good food. The steak, the crab legs, the lobster, the ham, the sides. They're all amazing," said Robles.

Hardimon added, "I love it. I love all of it. We're eating good over here."

Soldiers also baked huge cake sculptures to ring in the holiday. The cakes were sculpted like Army emblems, machinery and scenes showing soldiers in combat.

"It just brings everyone together," said Pfc. Liana Henry. "We just got to creatively put our minds to it and come up with whatever we wanted."

Organizers said about 1,000 people come through the event each year for Thanksgiving.