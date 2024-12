Fayetteville Police Chief Braden announces he will retire in 2025

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville's police chief announced Tuesday his retirement from the department.

In a statement, Chief Kem Braden said he will retire effective April 1 in 2025.

He added serving with FPD for nearly 30 years has been one of his proudest accomplishments.

