Snowball Express takes over 100 Gold Star families to Disney World

The 'Snowball Express" returned to Fayetteville, taking more than 100 family members of fallen soldiers to Orlando for five days at Disney World.

The 'Snowball Express" returned to Fayetteville, taking more than 100 family members of fallen soldiers to Orlando for five days at Disney World.

The 'Snowball Express" returned to Fayetteville, taking more than 100 family members of fallen soldiers to Orlando for five days at Disney World.

The 'Snowball Express" returned to Fayetteville, taking more than 100 family members of fallen soldiers to Orlando for five days at Disney World.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 'Snowball Express" returned to Fayetteville on Saturday, taking more than 100 family members of fallen soldiers to Orlando for five days at Disney World.

The trip is part of the Gary Sinise Foundation Snowball Express organization. It is the 27th year the organization has held the event.

The trip allows Gold Star families the chance to bond and share similar experiences.

The families will return to NC on Wednesday.