NC House Republicans advance anti-DEI bill, moves to full vote

The six-page bill outlines the push to eliminate DEI initiatives from state and local government.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The push to eliminate DEI is not only happening here, more than 30 states have introduced or passed more than 100 bills over the last year to restrict or regulate DEI initiatives including Texas and Tennessee.

House Republicans want North Carolina to be the next state to join in on the efforts with this new legislation.

The bill is another piece of controversial legislation and follows in the footsteps of the federal initiatives pushed by the Trump administration.

In addition to prohibiting the use of DEI practices in state and local government the bill also introduces the possibility of civil or criminal penalties against people who violate the measure.

One of the bills four sponsors, House Majority Speaker Brendan Jones said.

"For too long, DEI programs have replaced qualifications with quotas."

While opponents of the bill, including the ACLU of North Carolina said, "Anti-DEI efforts like HB 171 seek to intimidate employers into abandoning diversity initiatives using vague and threatening language to create fear."

Ultimately, the bill passed out of committee and goes before the full house for a vote.

