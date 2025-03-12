North Carolina Senate signs off on bill that would ban K-12 DEI instruction

The GOP-sponsored bill is meant to comply with President Donald Trump's Executive Order so the state continues receiving more than $3 billion in federal funding.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Senate passed Senate Bill 227, "Eliminating 'DEI' in Public Education," on Tuesday to "prohibit promoting discriminatory policies and practices in public schools."

According to a release from Senate Leader Phil Berger's office, SB 227 "reinforces the need for schools to focus on the core curriculum, foster a learning environment that respects and acknowledges those with differing opinions, and allow the freedom of speech and association to flourish in a K-12 setting."

Christina Spears used to work in Equity Affairs in the state's largest school district (Wake County Public School System) as a special education teacher. She is now the president of the Wake County Chapter of the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) and says she saw firsthand the benefits of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs for some students.

"We do see an achievement gap between black and brown boys," said Spears.

My focus is, who gets to decide what makes people uncomfortable? - Democratic Sen. Val Applewhite, who opposes the bill

She said she wishes lawmakers would focus on other legislation surrounding education, instead of one that would ban K-12 teachers from providing instruction on DEI.

"I'm not surprised, but it's disappointing," said Spears.

The Senate signed off on the DEI legislation, but not before a fiery exchange.

"My focus is, who gets to decide what makes people uncomfortable?" said Democratic Sen. Val Applewhite during a debate.

"The bill is not a ban on teaching history or discussing past injustices," said bill sponsor Sen. Michael Lee, R-New Hanover.

So-called DEI initiatives were pitched as a tool to help our children better understand our history, when in reality they're merely a facade used by Democrats to alter curriculum to fit their agenda. - Senate Leader Phil Berger

The bill would not prevent schools from teaching history but requires instruction to be impartial.

"Our schools should not be in the business of teaching inaccurate history or creating a learning environment that doesn't allow for free thought or expression," Berger, a Republican from Rockingham County said. "So-called DEI initiatives were pitched as a tool to help our children better understand our history, when in reality they're merely a facade used by Democrats to alter curriculum to fit their agenda."

Supporters of the legislation say DEI programs demand that students judge others based on race, sex, or other immutable factors.

"Our children are the ones disadvantaged when DEI policies take precedent over academic excellence," Lee said. "Instead of spending thousands of dollars on unnecessary DEI trainings, school districts should put those funds toward student needs."

Raleigh resident Jessica Strauss said she felt that a DEI ban could harm young adults.

"I think that's going to be really detrimental because I think that they're pushing a narrative that is not true," said Strauss.

There would also be effects outside of the classroom in professional development, such as workshops, seminars and other training programs

SB 227 prohibits schools from having a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) office, division, designated employee, or any other similar unit.

"As a parent, I want all children to get the fair and equal treatment they deserve when it comes time for their education," Sen. Brad Overcash, R-Gaston, said. "No one should be overlooked or denied simply because of characteristics outside of their control. This bill will help schools get back to the basics and support all of our students."

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Meanwhile, there's another bill in the House that would raise teachers' pay and reinstate education-based salary supplements.

"Let's recruit and pay teachers, so we have more teachers to do the things we need to do," said Spears.

