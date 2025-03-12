Critics raise concerns of Senate bill that would ban DEI in NC schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Milbrook High School senior Isabel Garcia Bishop said she has always enjoyed learning about different ethnic groups and gender equality. She was taught to be proud of her Guatemalan roots. She now has questions for North Carolina lawmakers after a bill cleared the Senate on Tuesday night that would eliminate teaching diversity, equity and inclusion to public school students.

"How exactly is this going to benefit everyone other than hiding a certain perspective?" she asked. "We learn about Black History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month and Women's History Month."

Garcia Bishop won't be affected, but if the bill becomes law, it would change the way history is taught to younger students.

"Not having knowledge of what other groups are experiencing, it can become harmful to not only yourself, but other people and the people you're around," she said.

The language in Senate Bill 227 states: "So-called DEI programs promote a worldview that demands people, especially young students, to judge others based on their race, sex, or other factors and attack true diversity of thought, stifle opportunity, and stoke division."

Sen. Michael Lee, R-New Hanover. is one of the bill's primary sponsors. On Tuesday night he laid the bill out for other senators.

"What this bill does is it aims to prohibit public schools in North Carolina from promoting certain DEI initiatives that are defined as divisive concepts of discriminatory practices," Lee said.

The North Carolina Association of Educators released the following statement:

The work around diversity, equity, and inclusion ensures that every student, regardless of background, has access to the opportunities and resources they need to succeed. Dismantling these initiatives threatens to widen achievement gaps and set our schools back. Furthermore, restricting these programs devalues the expertise of teachers and could worsen North Carolina's ongoing educator shortage by making schools less inclusive and supportive workplaces. Research consistently shows that schools embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion foster stronger student engagement, reduce bullying, and create a sense of belonging-factors that are crucial for academic success and social development. Instead of this bill, we should prioritize policies that uplift all students and educators.

SB 227 has three primary sponsors and 27 co-sponsors. ABC11 reached out to all of them Wednesday but none were available for comment.