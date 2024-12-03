Fayetteville putting out bid to draw more direct flights to city airport: 'Economic impact'

If getting cheaper flights in and out of Fayetteville is on your wish list this year, you may be in luck. The city is trying to make that happen.

If getting cheaper flights in and out of Fayetteville is on your wish list this year, you may be in luck. The city is trying to make that happen.

If getting cheaper flights in and out of Fayetteville is on your wish list this year, you may be in luck. The city is trying to make that happen.

If getting cheaper flights in and out of Fayetteville is on your wish list this year, you may be in luck. The city is trying to make that happen.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- If getting cheaper flights in and out of Fayetteville is on your wish list this year, you may be in luck. The city is putting out a $400,000 package to entice airlines to bring more direct flights to Fayetteville Regional Airport.

Fayetteville resident Cozette Smith said it's always been easy for her to fly in and out of the airport for business trips.

Only good can come of that. Fayetteville's just growing stronger. We have more people traveling in and out ... absolutely, I think it could only help. - Cozette Smith, Fayetteville resident

"But it was much more expensive before. It just wasn't real cost-effective," Smith said.

She said flights coming through Fayetteville have gotten more affordable, but she hopes prices will drop even lower now that the city is trying to attract more direct flights.

"Only good can come of that. Fayetteville's just growing stronger," she said. "We have more people traveling in and out. Business (is) getting bigger. So, absolutely, I think it could only help."

It's expected that the city council will pass the $400,000 package and put the offer out to low-cost airlines after next week's council meeting.

Master Sgt. Nathaniel Epstein said getting cheaper flights closer to Fort Liberty out of Fayetteville Regional would be a big help for his family, too.

"A lot of the times, if we are traveling, we're traveling to Raleigh to go to the airport because flights are cheaper ... but then that's an hour drive, so."

Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin called the airport one of "the best, most effective economic drivers," saying the airport has more than $800 million a year in economic impact" for Fayetteville.

Colvin said the city council does hope these direct flights will make travel cheaper and more convenient for people.

"Bringing these airlines here will not only benefit the local residents to give them additional options to travel to some of these destinations but also to make it easier for our military men and women to respond when there's a crisis," Colvin said.

Fayetteville Regional's interim director Deontae Watson also pointed out that more flights would bring more jobs -- and therefore workers and revenue to the region.

"Their money will be coming in to feed the regional airport and the end goal of that would be increase the state and local tax dollars."