Driver seriously injured, hand severed in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver had their hand severed Tuesday in a vehicle crash in Fayetteville.

It happened around 7 a.m. at of intersection of NC Highway 24 and North Plymouth Street.

First responders upon arrival found an Infiniti passenger car off the road with severe damage. They then found a tractor-trailer a little bit down Highway 24.

Per the Fayetteville Police Department Supervisor on the scene, the tractor-trailer was traveling east on the highway and ran a red light. It then hit the passenger car.

The driver of the car was ejected. One of their hands was severed and sustained severe damage to the other arm.

They were taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital and then flown to a trauma center.

NC Highway 24 is closed from North Plymouth Street to Whitehead Road.

FPD, along with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, are investigating the incident.

