Change of command marks new chapter at Fort Liberty: 'To whom much is given, much is expected'

The ceremony marked a new era for Fort Liberty and the 18th Airborne Corps as Lt. Gen. Gregory Anderson took over as commanding general.

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was an at times solemn yet heartwarming occasion at Fort Liberty on Friday where Lt. Gen. Chris Donahue passed on the colors for one last time as the commanding general of the 18th Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty.

The ceremony marked a new chapter for Fort Liberty and the 18th Airborne Corps as Lt. Gen. Gregory Anderson took over as commanding general from Donahue.

The Army's an incredibly well-oiled machine. And it does one thing incredibly well, is it always finds a person better than you. And in this case, Greg Anderson. - Lt. Gen. Chris Donahue

"It is not lost on me that to whom much is given, much is expected," Anderson said.

Donahue, who is going to be promoted to four-star general and will take over command of US Army Europe and Africa, expressed confidence in Anderson's ability to follow in his footsteps.

"So why would you leave?" Donahue said during his speech. "Because the Army's an incredibly well-oiled machine. And it does one thing incredibly well, is it always finds a person better than you. And in this case, Greg Anderson."

Anderson's deployments include time in Haiti and Bosnia. He also previously served in various command and leadership positions with assignments including the 7th Infantry Division and U.S. Special Operations Command.

"Who we are and what we must be ready for has not changed," Anderson said. "Our nation continues to rely on us to be able to deploy globally without advance warning, form a seamless joint and coalition team, and deter or defeat any adversary. We will continue to meet that expectation."