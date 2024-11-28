Man facing multiple charges after 5 people hostage during standoff with Fayetteville police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) confirms a standoff that started Wednesday evening ended early Thanksgiving morning with a man had taken into custody.

The incident started around 5 pm Wednesday when officers responded to the 4500 block of Spinel Drive on a domestic incident. They say Raekwon Sparrow refused to come out and wouldn't let anyone leave the house. According to Fayetteville police, three adults and two children were inside. Police said a woman was able to escape from the house while police were negotiating with Sparrow to come out.

Police say Sparrow surrendered around 1:30 a.m.

Neighbors say the children are a 12-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. People in the immediate area were barred from getting into their homes.

A person at the Cumberland County Detention Center confirms Sparrow is being held there on felony and misdemeanor charges including five felony counts of first-degree kidnapping. He's also charged with breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, and with violating a domestic violence protection order.

Police say they recovered a gun from the home.

Fayetteville police say no one was physically injured during the incident.

