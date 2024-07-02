Fayetteville police shoot, kill murder suspect after hours-long standoff at apartment complex

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police officers shot and killed a murder suspect following a nearly four-hour standoff on Tuesday.

It all began when officers went to serve an arrest warrant for a man accused of first-degree murder. The man's identity has not been released.

Officers arrived at Kings Cross Apartments on Ivanhoe Court at 9:20 a.m.

When they got there, the man they were looking for barricaded himself inside one of the apartment units. Officers said the man had a weapon.

Fayetteville Police Department Chief Kemberle Braden said officers attempted to negotiate with the man all morning and through noon.

However, shortly after 1 p.m., shots were fired inside the apartment.

Then, the man came out of the apartment and Braden said "There was an exchange of gunfire."

It's unclear at this time who fired first, but Braden said three Fayetteville officers opened fire on the man.

None of the officers were injured.

The man was rushed to to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.