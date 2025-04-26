5 of 6 UNC international students' have visa revocations overturned

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC announced that five out of six international students who had their visas revoked are now getting them back.

"It was just a temporary win for the fact that it was unfair and unjust for these students to have their visas cancelled," said student body president Adolfo Alvarez.

Alvarez has been in talks with UNC leaders, including Chancellor Lee Roberts, trying to get a clear answer on what happened. He said it's to his understanding that there was no clear link between the students whose visas were revoked, and that one of the international students' only issues was two speeding tickets.

"I don't think two speeding tickets are a reason for someone to leave the country and completely ruin their futures," he said.

Local immigration attorneys said sometimes that's all it takes

"We're seeing really minor crimes that get these visas revoked," said Carrboro attorney Trey DeBrine.

As for the sudden reversal, DeBrine said the federal government may have realized many of these cases just weren't defensible

"It was just sort of at random whether there was maybe a reason, but they didn't even tell you why, so nobody knew, and they knew that was just going to be a nightmare of lawsuits," he said.

But DeBrine warned that since visas can be revoked at any time, international students should limit their travel in and out of the country.

Back on campus, many are trying to play it safe.

"We could see a higher percentage of international students choosing to remain in the U.S., especially now that it's a higher risk they might not be able to reenter," Alvarez said.

But they're also concerned about campuses becoming targets; amid high-profile protests like the pro-Palestine demonstration getting national attention, they're worried free speech is being attacked.

UNC's student leaders signed onto a letter with dozens of other schools, including Duke and Wake Forest, asking for universities to be protected, saying:

"Make no mistake: We oppose government overreach that threatens the basic rights of students to learn, speak, and belong without fear of political retaliation."

A fear they worry is more pronounced for those coming from across the globe to learn, an experience that can be gone in an instant.

"I think the fear people are having is, this is just a pause, and there could be a legal way to continue doing the same," Alvarez said.

ABC11 is waiting to learn more about the impacts on other major schools in the Triangle. NC State said it is waiting on information from the federal government, while Duke has not yet responded.