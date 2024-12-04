3 people shot in Fayetteville, police investigate at three scenes

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A chaotic scene unfolded in Fayetteville on Tuesday night after three people were shot and police were called to three different locations.

Calling it a "disaster," Police Chief Kem Braden originally told ABC11 that four people in total were shot. FPD later clarified that three were shot.

All the victims were shot on Lieber Street. One victim made his way to Powers Swain Chevrolet at 4709 Bragg Blvd., and a third victim wound up in the 1600 block of Tryon Drive.

Braden said the shootings happened between two groups of people.

At first, police thought the shootings happened at three locations.

The conditions of the gunshot victims were not immediately known.

Police are actively investigating.

