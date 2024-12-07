1 dead after crash in Fayetteville; 4 homes were left without power

It was speed that caused the car to drive off Sunnyside School Road, according to authorities.

It was speed that caused the car to drive off Sunnyside School Road, according to authorities.

It was speed that caused the car to drive off Sunnyside School Road, according to authorities.

It was speed that caused the car to drive off Sunnyside School Road, according to authorities.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash in Fayetteville overnight on Saturday leaves one person dead.

It happened just after midnight in the 2500 block of Sunnyside School Road.

Authorities said an Infiniti Q series passenger car drove off the road due to speeding. The vehicle hit a mailbox and culvert before becoming airborne. It then crashed into a street sign before flipping and hitting a power pole and fence. The power pole snapped and fell on top of the car.

During the crash, the driver was ejected. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

At least four homes lost power because of the damaged power line.

Sunnyside School Road was closed for a few hours so the power company could replace the power pole and rehang the wires.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream.