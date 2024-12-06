2 of 4 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Highway 301 in Wilson County have been identified

Highway 301 in Lucama was closed in both directions for hours after a wrong-way driver caused a deadly head-on collision.

Highway 301 in Lucama was closed in both directions for hours after a wrong-way driver caused a deadly head-on collision.

Highway 301 in Lucama was closed in both directions for hours after a wrong-way driver caused a deadly head-on collision.

Highway 301 in Lucama was closed in both directions for hours after a wrong-way driver caused a deadly head-on collision.

LUCAMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two of the four people killed in a wrong-way crash in Wilson County have been identified.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said Greta Lynette Pender-Ray, 53, and Brandi Jyasia Sherrod, 21 were the driver and passenger traveling the correct way on US 301 when the crash happened.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle that was going the wrong way have not been identified yet. Investigators blamed this delay on the fire that engulfed the vehicle after the crash.

The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. on US 301 near Mobley Road, near Lucama.

A spokesperson for the Highway Patrol said the crash happened because one vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lane of the highway. The wrong-way vehicle burst into flames after the impact and the other car overturned and went off the right shoulder.

All four occupants -- two in each vehicle -- died at the scene.

Highway 301 in Lucama was closed in both directions. That stretch of roadway reopened about 8:30 p.m.

Highway 301 in Lucama is closed in both directions after a deadly head-on collision

Those who live nearby told ABC11 that wrong-way drivers are common along that stretch of road.

"I've almost been hit by a wrong-way driver and I'm pretty sure a lot of people have out here. It's scary," said Amy Thompson.

"Even if the car is not on your side, I have second-guessed myself a million times. They look like they are coming at you," said Jasmine Maull.