Crash closes Highway 301 in Lucama

LUCAMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Highway 301 in Lucama is closed in both directions due to a crash.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon. Witnesses told ABC11 that it was a very bad crash possibly involving multiple vehicles.

US-301 is closed at Mobley Road. That area is not expected to reopen until around 10 p.m.

ABC11 is working to gather more details about the crash.