Hope Mills unveils new heritage park celebrating town's rich history

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- One year after breaking ground, the town of Hope Mills officially opened its new heritage park on Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The $1.3 million project repurposed relics from the town's history, including pieces from the dam and the cotton mill, to narrate the story of Hope Mills, which dates back to its settlement in the 1730s. Planners envision the park as a venue for special events, weddings, performances, and memorable gatherings.

"Somebody is going to propose to their wife, somebody is going to get married out here," Chancer McLaughlin, the town manager, said. "Someone is going to actually recognize and encounter this face for the first time...It's going to be a significant amount of memories that we hope are created at this site."

The park is located on Lakeview Road and has been in development for 15 years.

It's now open to the public.

