Several players in NC hope to hear name as NFL Draft enters day 3

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several college prospects in North Carolina are waiting to hear their names as the NFL 2025 Draft enters day 3.

In round four, the Carolina Panthers selected Georgia running back Trevor Etienne. He was the 12th pick of the round (114th overall).

In round five, the Panther selected Florida DT Cam Jackson. He was the 2nd pick of the round (140th overall).

Alabama A &M OT Carson Vinson was selected by the Ravens also in round five. He is a Morrisville native and played at Panther Creek High School.

Tracking local players

Each year, our local colleges boast a number of players looking for their pro football dreams to be realized, and this year is no different.

Duke, NC State, and UNC all have student-athletes who are hopeful to hear their names called this weekend in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Duke

Jordan Moore, WR

Eli Pancol, WR

NC State

Anthony Belton, OL

Belton became the first Wolfpack player drafted in 2025 when the Green Bay Packers selected him with the No. 22 pick in the second round (54th overall pick).

Belton was a three-year starter at left tackle for the Wolfpack.

NC State offensive lineman Anthony Belton (74) was a three-year starter for the Wolfpack at left tackle. Chris Seward

Davin Vann, DL

Aydan White, DB

UNC

Omarion Hampton, RB

Hampton, a Johnston County native, was taken No. 22 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hampton led the ACC in carries and rushing yards in back-to-back seasons and collected 15 touchdowns on foot in 2023 and 2024.

The Chargers need to upgrade their offensive weaponry around quarterback Justin Herbert in their second season under coach Jim Harbaugh. The run game averaged 4.06 yards per carry last season, which ranked 24th in the NFL despite a heavy investment in the offensive line.

The powerful Hampton, who checks in at 5-foot-11 and 221 pounds, joins a revamped Chargers running back room that includes a four-time 1,000-yard rusher in Najee Harris. Harris, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers, signed a one-year contract in March.

Omarion Hampton Abbie Parr

Hampton wasn't regarded by draft analysts as a particularly creative tailback capable of creating more than what is available, but that is likely to be less of an issue in Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman's downhill offense.

He was the second running back taken in the first round, following Boise State's Ashton Jeanty.

Willie Lampkin, OL

Kaimon Rucker, DL

Alijah Huzzie, DB

Jahvaree Ritzie, DL

Bryson Nesbit, TE

Power Echols, LB

Desmond Evans, DL

ECU

From junior college to the draft: Shavon Revel Jr. from Winston-Salem landed a spot on ECU's roster while attending a junior college and has been working toward this day ever since.

Revel dropped all the way to the third round, largely because of injury concerns. He tore his ACL in September and only played three games in 2024.

Still, many graded him as a first-round talent, and the Dallas Cowboys scooped him up with the 12th pick of the third round (76th overall).

