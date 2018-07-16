Click here for more about internships at ABC11
Multi-Platform Desk Editor
WTVD-TV, the ABC Owned local TV, digital, and social media source for news and information in Central North Carolina, has an immediate opening for a Multi-platform Desk Editor. The ideal candidate will be working the real time desk and balancing digital and desk responsibilities.
We're seeking an energetic and aggressive person who is detail-oriented and has the ability to develop and vet content for all platforms. This position is responsible for content generation and management as well as monitoring phones, scanners and social media and gathering information about ongoing stories and breaking news. The ideal candidate will contribute to all platforms, maintaining a presence on social media, create unique digital content and shoot and write stories for broadcast and digital.
Candidates should also be multi-taskers who can make decisions quickly and work collaboratively under extreme deadline pressure. Previous assignment desk and/or web producer experience is strongly preferred, including experience coordinating the movements of reporters and photographers. Willingness to work various shifts is a must.
Please apply online at www.disneycareers.com. Search for Req ID 576499BR.
WTVD Television, LLC is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.
Senior Multiplatform Special Projects Producer
ABC11/WTVD, the ABC owned station in the fast growing Raleigh-Durham market, is looking for a Senior Multiplatform Special Projects Producer. This person will produce everything from broadcast specials to digital series, from parades to elections to social town halls. Person will also assist and/or supervise other content creators and content initiatives, both inside and outside the station. Candidate must have experience producing content on broadcast and digital platforms, and know how to evaluate digital analytics to inform content decisions. Shooting and editing is a plus. Must be creative, highly organized, and fast. Must also be nimble, flexible, and a good team player. News experience is not required, but helpful.
Please apply online at www.disneycareers.com. Search for Req ID 576500BR.
Multi-Media Video Journalist (Posted 5-30-18)
WTVD-TV-ABC 11, the Disney-ABC Owned Station in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina has an opening for a Multi-Media Video Journalist. Candidates must have at least three years' experience and should be familiar with all aspects of electronic news gathering. This position will be based out of our Fayetteville bureau.
The ideal candidate will be a self-reliant, creative photojournalist who is a team player and has the resourcefulness to improvise and solve problems when required. Applicants must be proficient in working in the field alone or with various reporters meeting multiple deadlines. A working operational knowledge of satellite/microwave/broadband mobile units and streaming technology as well as file transfer solutions on a daily basis is essential. The candidate must have a creative visual storyteller that has a desire to create content on all digital platforms.
Experience using P2 cameras as well as a demonstrated knowledge of non-linear editing is a must. Position requires the ability to work all shifts as assigned including overnights, nights and weekends. Must have a valid driver's license and be able to lift and carry 30 lbs. of equipment. Prior experience supporting digital platforms a plus.
To be considered, interested applicants can create a candidate profile and UPLOAD YOUR RESUME FILE on disneycareers.com. Search for Req ID 560706BR.
Senior Digital Producer (Posted 5-30-18)
ABC11 WTVD-TV - the Disney-owned television station in Raleigh/Durham - is looking for a senior Digital Producer to lead and inspire the next phase of our digital transformation.
Are you an excellent writer who can coach others? Do you know how to grow digital audiences with new and innovative ideas? Do you have expertise in broadcast news, web publishing, and social media? If so, we want to hear from you.
MANAGEMENT:
- Will report to the Digital Executive Producer and oversee dayside content
- Thrives on taking a lead role in editorial meetings
- Be an effective champion for digital media initiatives
- Multi-tasker with demonstrated leadership and skills in managing resources
- Excellent communicator, motivator, delegator, and able to foster teamwork and collaboration
- Strong organization skills and ability to prioritize daily
- Remind staff continually about best practices and encourage both casual and formal training.
WHAT YOU'LL BE DOING:
- Managing the look and feel of station's digital brand across desktop and mobile platforms with compelling content (text/photos/video)
- Dominating breaking news with speed and accuracy, owning the big story, and growing new opportunities in our multi-media environment
- Coordinating the efforts of the station's digital team with TV reporters and other content creators to grow the station's online footprint by producing material that's both unique and complimentary to the television product
- Creating powerful social media campaigns to maximize page likes and interactions
- Monitor analytics in real time to access the effectiveness of content presentation and best practices (what's working, what isn't, why, and how to do it better)
- Working with reporters and anchors on enterprising stories
- Coaching reporters on finding unique elements to differentiate their content depending on platform.
- Giving timely feedback to reporters and anchors on their content
- Working with news management and IT to develop better workflow strategies
- Using SEO (search engine optimization) to increase page views and unique visitors through Google, etc.
EXPERIENCE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:
- College degree preferred along with three-five years' experience. Prefer background that includes editor of a news web site
- Must understand basic journalism legal principles
- Must be able to meet deadlines and work under pressure
- Working knowledge of online content-management systems required
- Proficient with basic HTML and Wordpress short codes - some knowledge of Java useful
- Experience with FTP programs
- Proficient with Adobe Creative Suite including Photoshop
- Experience with CMS publishing
- Nonlinear editing experience
- Microsoft Office, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Social Media, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and Snapchat
- AP style
- Experience with analytics for both social media and websites
To be considered, interested applicants can create a candidate profile and UPLOAD YOUR RESUME FILE on disneycareers.com. Search for Req ID 560722BR.
Broadcast Technician (Posted 5-14-18)
WTVD-TV ABC-11, the Disney/ABC-owned television station in Raleigh-Durham, NC has an immediate full-time opening for an experienced Broadcast Technician.
We are searching for a broadcast television maintenance engineer/technician with significant hands-on experience in analog and digital television equipment working in an environment of rapidly changing priorities and tight deadlines. Areas of responsibility will include troubleshooting and maintenance of broadcast systems such as cameras, robotics, graphics, production and automation. Candidates must have the ability to work unsupervised at our remote office sites and may be required to work non-traditional hours including nights, weekends and holidays. This is not an IT position per se but a good knowledge of automation computer systems and networking is required as well.
Must apply online at disneycareers.com. Search Req ID: 554949BR.
Fall News Interns (Posted 5-11-18)
ABC 11, the Disney owned TV station serving the Raleigh/Durham/Fayetteville market, seeks a highly motivated college junior/senior majoring in Journalism or Communications for a unique, hands-on, opportunity to experience what it takes to work at a local television station. Student will learn about the news gathering process, on air execution, and behind the scenes technology. Applicant must commit to working 2 to 3 days per week for a total of 10 hours each week, for a total of 120 hours over the course of a semester. Applicant must also have a car. Previous experience with an internship at a TV station important, but not required. Application deadline is July 31 for fall. Three candidates will be selected.
Please apply online at disneycareers.com. Search ReqID 554046.
Rotation Program Internship (Posted - 4-18-18)
ABC 11, the Disney owned TV station serving the Raleigh/Durham/Fayetteville market, seeks a highly motivated college junior/senior majoring in Communications, Marketing or Advertising for a unique, hands-on, opportunity to experience what it takes to work at a local television station. Student will learn about the news gathering process, on air execution, behind the scenes technology, creative promotion, sales and daily operations, working with each key department for a month or more. Applicant must commit to working 2 to 3 days per week for a total of 16 hours each week. A rigorous interview process will include a look at the applicant's work/portfolio in whatever he/she is majoring in, and at least 1 letter of recommendation from your University or College. This paid internship begins October 15, 2018 and runs through April 26, 2019. The deadline to apply is September 7, 2018.
All candidates must apply online at disneycareers.com. REQ ID 539631BR
Part Time IT Assistant (Posted 12-13-17)
This position will be responsible for supporting various Windows and Linux desktop and server platforms. The ideal candidate would have experience in a broadcast/cable environment with knowledge of automation systems and Windows based computer systems. Knowledge of automation and file based server technology is a plus.
A successful candidate will be required and actively encouraged to learn new desktop, server, and cloud technologies, and have the ability to work independently on a flexible schedule including nights, weekends and holidays. Applicant must be open to new ideas, new technology, and new production methods and have a solid work ethic and a positive approach to a rapidly changing industry.
Company Overview:
This position is with ABC Holding Company Inc. (WTVD-TV)
REQ ID 510457BR
Please apply online at https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/durham/part-time-it-assistant/391/6445230.
Part-time ENG/SNG Media Coordinator
WTVD-TV has an immediate opening for a Part-Time ENG/SNG Media Coordinator. The ideal candidate is a quick learner with excellent skills using computer platforms such as AP ENPS, Troll, Windows, Chrome/Firefox and others. You must be willing and able to adapt to a constantly changing technical environment while maintaining a high level of excellence with our on-line and over-the-air product. This key newsroom position requires attention to detail, excellent communications skills, a calm demeanor and an ability to troubleshoot under pressure and react accordingly. Hours will vary depending on the needs of the news department, so flexibility to work a varied schedule is required.
Responsibilities include:
Overseeing quality control during all newscasts.
Tuning in, checking levels for and routing of all remote ENG/SNG live shots and feeds.
Serving as a liaison between the station and remote master control.
Monitoring Closed Captioning during all locally produced broadcasts.
Downlinking and/or booking of satellite time, as well as coordinating broadband transmissions.
Serving as news technician to balance and shade studio cameras.
Must be familiar with basic video and audio principles.
Must be knowledgeable about non-linear editing, as well as ENG field photography and media ingest and management.
Please apply online at www.disneycareers.com. Search for Req ID 576501BR.
