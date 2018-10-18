LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Junior League of Fayetteville Holly Day Fair: Live with Kelly and Ryan In-Studio Audience Sweepstakes

Sponsored by the Junior League of Fayetteville Holly Day Fair: Live with Kelly and Ryan In-Studio Audience Sweepstakes for a chance to win big!

Prizes:
One winner will win airfare, a hotel night, and tickets for two to see the Live with Kelly and Ryan show in New York City!

How to Enter:

Visit https://abc11.tv/2ymSFmd, verify you are an adult, check the "I accept the terms and conditions" box, and then click to submit.

Sweepstakes Information:
The contest runs October 22, 2018 - October 28, 2018, at 11:59 pm. Winners will be notified, and then announced on this page after the sweepstakes end.
