Miss NC Museum: Located on the upper level, near Belk.

Free Makeup Tutorials: Located on the lower level, outside of Belk.

Styling Sessions with April Clark: Fashion blogger, April Clark will be hosting - located on the lower level outside Macy's.

Photo Area: Located near H&M.



The Miss North Carolina Organization, Crabtree Valley Mall, and ABC11 WTVD have teamed up so you can meet the candidates for Miss North Carolina 2019! Join us on June 8, 2019 at 2pm for an afternoon filled with autographs, workshops, and giveaways!Some event highlights include: