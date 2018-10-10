CMA AWARDS

Win a trip for 2 to the CMA Awards in Nashville on November 14, 2018!

Win a trip for 2 to the CMA Awards in Nashville on November 14, 2018!

Enter for your chance to win the ABC11 and Food Lion CMA Awards Sweepstakes! A trip for 2 to the CMA in Nashville.

How to Enter:
Visit https://abc11.tv/2zPIK9S, verify you are an adult, check the "I accept the terms and conditions" box, and then click to submit.

Prizes:

- 2 Tickets to "The 52nd Annual CMA Awards" ceremony and broadcast (Wednesday, Nov. 14, in Nashville)
- Domestic round-trip coach air travel from major airport nearest to winner's U.S. residence (winner and guest must travel on the same itinerary)
- Hotel accommodations at the famed Gaylord Opryland Resort (www.gaylordopryland.com) (double occupancy) for 2 nights, (check in Tuesday, 11/13 and check out Thursday, 11/15)

Accommodations include:
- Breakfast at Gaylord Opryland each morning
- Round-trip awards show shuttle transportation
- Designated Gaylord staff to book and confirm travel arrangements

- Airport Meet and Greet by a Gaylord Representative
- Daily Resort access, including wired and wireless high-speed internet access in guest rooms and atriums; Fitness Center access; designated complimentary in-room beverages; scheduled complex shuttle service; daily newspaper, and more

- Complimentary services, including In-house Concierge and designated Gaylord Opryland Trip Escort to CMA group events
- 2 Tickets to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
- Commemorative CMA Awards gift bag, with collectible autographed by a Country artist
- Roundtrip ground transportation between the airport and hotel

Sweepstakes Information:
The contest runs October 6, 2018 - October 14, 2018 at 11:59pm. Winners will be notified, and then announced on this page after the sweepstakes ends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentCMA Awardscountry music awardsnashvilleCMA Music Festivalsweepstakessweepstakes rules
CMA AWARDS
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards nominees
Underwood, Paisley returning as CMA hosts for 11th year
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
Triangle company bringing a bit of North Carolina to CMAs
More CMA Awards
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2018 American Music Awards winners
Taylor Swift becomes most decorated woman in AMAs history
Vendors prepare for a rainy start to the State Fair
XXXTentacion posthumously wins American Music Award
More Arts & Entertainment