Comfort Zone Camp is the September Triangle NC Cares Award winner

Comfort Zone Camp is presented with the Triangle NC Cares Award for Ssptember, supported by the Ricci Law Firm Injury Lawyers. Comfort Zone Camp is a nonprofit, bereavement organization that transforms the lives of children who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling, primary caregiver, or significant person. Programs are free of charge and include trust-building activities and age-based support groups that break the emotional isolation grief often brings. Learn more about this organization.

ABC11 Together has been proud to be in partnership with Ricci Law Firm Injury Lawyers in supporting Triangle NC Cares. The monthly awards have been given since 2019 to non-profits in the Triangle area that are making a huge impact on the community. To nominate an organization or learn more visit: riccilawnc.com/community.