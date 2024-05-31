Duke Caregiver Community Event 2024: A Beacon of Support and Education for Caregivers

Caregivers Corner Sponsored by Duke Health

Duke Caregiver Community Event 2024: A Beacon of Support and Education for Caregivers

The Duke Caregiver Community Event, a much-anticipated gathering for caregivers and professionals, is set to take place on Sept. 5, 2024, at the Sheraton Imperial in Durham, North Carolina. This event promises to be a day filled with education, support, and resources, tailored to those who dedicate their lives to caring for others.

Caregiving, a role that millions find themselves in - and often without warning - can be as challenging as it is rewarding. Recognizing the need for support, Duke Health has organized this event to provide caregivers with insights from experts, connections to services, and the support systems necessary to navigate their journey.

The Duke Caregiver Community Event team won the prestigious Duke Presidential Team award in 2024 for their work in providing such successful programing for caregiver support. The 2024 event follows the success of the previous year, aiming to build upon the foundation of community and knowledge-sharing that was established. "We are committed to empowering caregivers with the tools they need to provide the best care possible, while also taking care of themselves," said Cooper Linton, AVP of Duke HomeCare & Hospice.

Registration for the event opens on June 1, 2024, and attendees can look forward to a full day of activities from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event will feature six concurrent educational sessions throughout the day, covering a range of topics relevant to both family caregivers and professionals.

For family caregivers, the cost of attendance is $15, which includes lunch and all event day activities. Alternatively, attendees may opt to have lunch on their own for a reduced registration fee of $10.

The Duke Caregiver Community Event is more than just a conference; it's an experience. With new and exciting experiential activities, including a health clinic, art gallery, pop-up mini sessions, and a demonstration area, attendees will have ample opportunity to learn, connect, and find solace in the shared experience of caregiving.

Register today and for more information, please visit the conference website: Duke Caregiver Community Event.

If you need support in your caregiving journey reach out to the Duke Caregiver Support Program for free resources and support. Also, please watch our weekly caregiver educations segments every Monday on Eyewitness News 10-11am.